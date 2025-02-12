Fire razes Ahmadu Bello varsity community market

A fire outbreak devastated the Maami Market at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Kaduna State reducing multiple shops to ashes with good worth millions of Naira destroyed.

An eyewitness told The Guild that the blaze began in four shops before spreading rapidly, consuming the entire business centre.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but authorities are expected to conduct an investigation to determine its origin.

While no casualties have been reported, traders and students have suffered substantial financial losses.

Despite the swift response of the university’s fire service following an emergency alert, the inferno had already inflicted extensive damage before it was finally brought under control.

The affected market serves as a vital commercial hub for students and staff, housing essential businesses such as computer and printing centres, restaurants, clothing stores, and game centres.

Many students depend on these services for both academic and personal needs.