Fire razes Abuja restaurant during new year celebration

A sudden fire outbreak struck the popular Cake Hut Restaurant in Abuja’s Wuse 2 district, causing widespread panic among revellers and residents in the bustling area shortly after crossover celebrations.

Firefighters from the Federal Fire Service swiftly responded to the scene, battling the flames to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures and nearby buildings.

The incident occurred moments after the announcement of “Happy New Year, 2026,” according to eyewitness accounts, turning festive moods into chaos as people scrambled to safety.

Details remain sketchy at this early stage, with the exact cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage yet to be determined, pending investigations.

As of the time of reporting, there has been no official confirmation of casualties, although authorities continue to assess the situation amid ongoing containment efforts.

MORE DETAILS COMING…