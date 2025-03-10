Fire razes Aba disco building in Abia

Infrastructure worth billions of Naira have been reported damaged after fire gutted the Geometric Power popularly called Aba power, in Abia State.

The fire out break which reportedly broke out inside a temporary building in the premises located at Osisioma industrial layout, Aba.

As gathered, the inferno was contained by the Geometric Power staff before the arrival of the Abia State Fire Service, which responded late to the emergency call.

In a statement released by the management on Monday to confirm the devastating outbreak to newsmen, it was stated that the cause of the inferno is still unknown.

According to the statement, “The building was used by a defunct South African electricity firm known as Group 5 during the construction of facilities in the integrated power company and has been of little use in over 12 years”

“ Though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, it was contained by the Geometric Power staff before the arrival of the Abia State Fire Service which responded promptly to the emergency call”

“ Geometric Power management commends its staff members for their vigilance and gallant efforts in containing the fire and the Abia State Fire Service for its swift response and professionalism.

“ The management also appreciates members of the public for their concern and support.”