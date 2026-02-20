Fire razes 50 shops in Kano market

A raging fire has consumed shops resulting in devastating losses of goods and properties at a market in Kano.

The inferno was said to have broken out and swept through rows of retail outlets dealing in oil processing, nylon manufacturing and plastic recycling with over N5 billion goods damaged due to 1,000 shops burnt down.

The incident which happened at the Fatima Simra Multi-Purpose Market in Dakata on Friday has led to traders counting heavy losses and compounding fears over safety in one of the state’s busiest commercial centres.

Emergency responders alongside firefighters were deployed to contain the disaster which began at about 5;20am as informed by the state’s fire service spokesperson, Saminu Abdulahi.

Abdulahi said that preliminary assessments were ongoing to determine the scale of destruction caused by the inferno.

“Our men responded swiftly after receiving the distress call,” he said.

“We are working to extinguish the remaining flames and will carry out a detailed evaluation of the damage,”Abdulahi added