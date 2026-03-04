Fire razes 20 shops in Plateau market

A devastating fire has gutted 20 shops at a commercial market in Plateau State, destroying property and goods while raising concerns among traders over significant economic losses.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that the blaze primarily affected vehicle spare parts outlets in Faringada Market, Jos North Local Government Area.

The agency said four containers and two vehicles, a bus and a Toyota Corolla were also destroyed in the fire, while no casualties were recorded.

NEMA’s Jos Operations Office, in collaboration with the Federal Fire Service, worked swiftly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby shops.

“Our responders acted quickly to contain the blaze and minimise further damage,” a NEMA spokesperson told correspondents on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the agency on Wednesday, preliminary reports from market stakeholders indicate that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

NEMA added that investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire which erupted around 6:00 a.m., .

The agency also noted that the incident has caused significant economic losses for affected traders.

NEMA reiterated its commitment to providing emergency support to affected traders while continuing its inquiry into the fire’s origin.