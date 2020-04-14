Fire razes 19 shops in Lekki, destroys goods worth millions of naira

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Goods worth millions of Naira were on Tuesday destroyed when fire razed the shops where electronic products are being sold in Peace Estate, Ogidan Bus Stop, Lekki Epe Expressway, off Frank Ojad Close, Shangotedo area of Lagos State.

Some of the properties razed by the inferno included nineteen shops of various sizes, where electronic products of different brands are being sold in the area.

The Ag. Head, Lagos State Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye, said it received the distressed call during the early hours of Tuesday and swiftly sent its officials from the Lekki Phase 1 Fire Station to the scene of the incident in putting out the fire and prevent further escalation.

Adeseye, while briefing newsmen at the scene of the incident noted that the nine out of the total nineteen shops were seriously burnt and damaged by redemption while the firemen were able to save the other shops with goods and properties worth millions of naira salvaged from the inferno.

She noted that the feat was achieved with support from men of the Fire crew of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service.

“Nine out of the nineteen shops were severely burnt while the Firemen were able to save 10 among others with properties worth millions of naira amidst the difficult challenges posed by COVID 19 pandemic,” she said.

She, however, commended efforts of the firemen at ensuring a safe Lagos and working in augmenting the security and governance agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government, adding that the firemen hard work was evident in the 84 fire calls attended to since 23rd March 2020 since the government placed a restriction on movement in Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Furthermore, Margaret appealed to Lagosians to maintain social distancing follow advice by health experts to flatten the curve of the global pandemic within the country.