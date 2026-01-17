Fire razes 100 houses inside Borno IDP camp

Hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) inside the Water Board IDP Camp in Monguno, Borno State may have to start searching for a place to lay their heads after a fire outbreak destroyed over 100 thatched houses inside the premises.

Aside from that they will have to search for another camp, the victims may have to seeking further help from the government after the inferno destroyed foodstuffs and other household items.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Nahun Daso, disclosed this during an interview with journalists on Saturday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Daso said the incident occurred on Friday at about 4:30 p.m. and was reported by Bukar Mbati, the chairman of the IDP camp, at Monguno Police Station.

“The fire engulfed over 100 thatched houses, destroying foodstuffs and other household items in the raging inferno”.

He added that the state fire service, police, and other security agencies stationed at the camp successfully brought the fire under control.

“Supol Monguno led a patrol team to the scene to conduct an on-the-spot assessment, and photographs of the incident were taken.

“Thankfully, no life was lost, and no injury was recorded. The value of properties destroyed is yet to be ascertained,” Daso said.

He added that the investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.