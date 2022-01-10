Fire leave 100 refugees homeless in Bangladesh

A fire outbreak which swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh has destroyed hundreds of homes, rendering 100 refugees homeless.

The cause of the fire has not been established and it was said to have hit Camp 16 in Cox’s Bazar, a border district where than a million Rohingya refugees live, with most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 but there was no casualty recorded.

Confirming the incident Yesterday, a Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees, Mohammed Shamsud Douza, said that emergency workers had brought the fire under control, adding that the cause of the blaze has not been established, he added.

A Rohingya refugee, Abu Taher, who was devastated by the aftermath of the fire incident, expressed how the fire have left them homeless without homes where they can retire to because everything was engulfed in the fire.

“Everything is gone. Many are without homes,” he said

As gathered, Another blaze tore through a COVID-19 treatment centre for refugees in another refugee camp in the district last Sunday, causing no casualties. A devastating fire last March swept through the world’s biggest refugee settlement in Cox’s Bazar, killing at least 15 refugees and burned down more than 10,000 shanties.

