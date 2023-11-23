Fire guts Small Doctor’s house in Lagos

Multiple awards-winning Nigerian artiste, Adekunle Temitope, popularly called Small Doctor, has confirmed reports of a fire incident at his house in Lagos State.

The singer, meanwhile, disclosed that contrary to insinuations, there was no life lost during the inferno that occurred at night in the house.

In a terse statement released on Thursday through his official social media handle, Small Doctor stressed that the inferno will not affect his status but make him change esthetics inside the house to a more advanced standard.

According to the statement, “No pressure for the Lord is with me. No life was lost. Ile Alaafin to jo, ewa lo bu kun. That is to say, king house wey burns na make beautification fit plenty. Iyanu mashele soonest. Mi o foh, I no break.”

The incident occurred barely 24 days to his annual concert, Omo Better, scheduled for December 17 and will serve as an avenue for the artiste to show music lovers new dance steps and sing new lyrics.

