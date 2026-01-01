Fire guts shops, destroys properties inside Lagos market

Another major fire has been recorded in Lagos after a blaze broke out on Thursday at a shopping complex at Ikotun Roundabout, destroying shops and causing property losses worth millions of naira.

The single-storey building, which sits on about 650 square metres of land and spans roughly 972 square metres, housed shops of varying sizes, all of which were completely damaged in the fire.

According to state’s fire service, the inferno started at approximately 12:22 a.m. and was reportedly caused by an electrical surge linked to negligence.

Firefighters from Fire Eagle C12 (LFS89LA, Enigbo) quickly responded, supported with water from FFL008 (LFS69LA, Isolo) and FFL001 (LFS62LA, Ijegun), and successfully contained the blaze.

Police officers from the Ikotun Division were also on site to secure the scene, which marks the third recorded outbreak between Christmas Eve and New Year.

According to the emergency response agency, while no casualties were reported, it was disclosed that the shops and the properties stored inside were severely damaged.

Just two days earlier, a massive fire gutted at least 10 shops and their merchandise at the Arena Military Market in Bolade, Oshodi. The containers, fully stocked with first-grade goods, were completely destroyed in the inferno.

On Christmas Eve, sections of the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building on Martins Street, Lagos Island, were also razed by fire, leaving at least three traders dead.