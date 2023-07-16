Fire guts orphanage home in Lagos

No fewer than seven children were reported to have escaped death when fire gutted an orphanage home in Lagos State.

The home, Tower of Refuge orphanage home, located in Surulere Local Government was said to have been gutted at about 3 pm.

It was learnt that the one-storey building went up in flames on Sunday minutes after an air conditioner in one of the rooms experienced a power surge.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the inferno to newsmen.

He disclosed that investigations conducted revealed that the fire stated from an air conditioning unit in the house as a result of power surge and quickly spread to other parts of the structure.

