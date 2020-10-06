Fire guts one-storey building in Lagos, residents panic

The residents of Glory Estate in Ifako, Gbagada axis of Lagos State were on Tuesday enveloped in fear after a one-storey building within the community suddenly went up in flames, destroying property worth millions of Naira

The guild gathered that the fire started at about 4:00 pm when occupants of the building in Kosofe Local Government were still at work and that it had attracted several residents and passers-by that could not understand reasons the house went up in flames.

It was learnt that the fire started from a flat and had spread to other parts of the building minutes after occupants of adjourning buildings raised the alarm that fire had gutted the building.

Eyewitnesses said that the alarm alerted other residents of the community to the scene and some to make calls to Lagos State emergency officials for help.

While waiting for the fire service officials, The guild learnt that residents that witnessed thick smokes oozing out from the building sourced for water to put out the fire that was raging.

Confirming the development, a Public Relation Officer. Lagos State Fire service, Shakiru Amodu, told The Guild that the agency’s officials have deployed to the scene to put out the fire.

MORE DETAILS LATER