Fire guts multi-million Naira Lagos blueline rail track

Many residents of Lagos were under panic on Saturday when a section of the multi-billion Naira blue rail track was gutted by fire.

As gathered, the incident occurred around Apongbon end of the bridge, causing residents to panic over the development within the axis.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, disclosed this through a short statement released through his official social media handle.

Akosile said: “There was a fire outbreak on a small section of the Lagos Blue Line track at a spot opposite NEPA Station by Eko Bridge inward Apogbon.

“The incident occurred at 4:12pm. And there is no casualty reported and no train service at the time of the incident.

“A team of safety and emergency personnel and other first responders had completely put out the fire.

“Lagosians in that axis can go about their business peacefully as the situation under control”, he added.