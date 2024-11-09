Fire guts Lagos NPA terminal in Lagos

A section of the Apapa Container Terminal cranes of the Tin-Can Island Port operated by Port and Cargo Handling Company in Apapa, Lagos State, was on Saturday gutted by fire.

Meanwhile, the NPA stated that there was no life lost during the interno that gutted the facility.

This was contained in a statement issued by the management of the NPA on Saturday and made available to newsmen.

The NPA added that the fire was “professionally” extinguished by the agency’s firemen with the assistance of other sister agencies at the port, before any damage could be done to other facilities at the port.

Ikechukwu Onyemekara, spokesperson of the agency, expressed his appreciation to the NPA firemen for their professionalism, and thanked God that no lives were lost in the incident, “nor were any other facilities affected by the fire before it was stopped.”

While he assured port users and other stakeholders that the current management of the NPA, led by Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, would continue to prioritise the safety of lives and property in Nigerian ports.

Ikechukwu asserted that the agency was also working to enhance the ease of doing business in the ports.