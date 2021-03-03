Fire guts Kenya Airways’ office at Lagos international airport

A major fire incident was averted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos when the departure hall office of Kenyan Airways caught fire. However, the fire was quickly nipped before it got out of hand.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. An eye witness to the incident said: “Part of the Lagos airport was earlier gutted by fire. The Kenyan airways office at departure, that was where the fire happened.

“The airport staff around quenched the fire alongside some fire fighters from FAAN (Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria).”