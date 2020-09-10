Report on Interest
under logo

Nigeria receives $8m COVID-19 medical equipment from…

The Guild

Breaking: Herdsmen kill 10 during fresh attack on Plateau…

The Guild

PDP faults Magu’s release, pushes for swift…

The Guild
MetroNews

Fire guts INEC office in Ondo

By NewsDesk,

By The Guild

The Ondo State Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently on fire.

 

Details shortly…

 

The Guild 930 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.