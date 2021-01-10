Fire guts Immigration Service office in Abuja

Activities around Shehu Shagari Complex , Airport Road, in Abuja, were brought to a halt on Sunday after fire razed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory.

As stated, the inferno which cause was yet to be ascertained, started during the early hours of Sunday with no casualty recorded.

Comfirming the development, the NIS through a statement posted on its social media page, disclosed that some offices housed by the Headquarters were affected by the fire.

The Service which disclosed this in a statement on its official Twitter handle said the fire affected some of the offices in the headquarters.

The statement added that the fire was put out by the Federal Fire Station with support from other agencies around the Airport and emergency responders.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services,” the statement said.