Fire guts FIRS headquarters, destroy property in Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has disclosed that a fire incident occurred inside its Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja headquarters, destroying property worth several millions of Naira.

As gathered, the fire that destrupted activities at the financial agency broke out on the fourth floor of the building.

According to a statement by Sikiru Akinola, technical assistant to the executive chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, on Saturday, said that it was promptly responded to by security personnel on duty.

He said that with the swift support of the FCT Fire Service and other emergency responders, the fire was successfully contained and prevented from spreading further, adding “We are grateful to report that no lives were lost in the incident.

However, a number of offices on the affected floor sustained damage.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire has commenced, with preliminary assessments pointing to a possible electrical fault.

“In the meantime, all internal safety protocols are being thoroughly reviewed and strengthened to mitigate against future occurrences,” he said.