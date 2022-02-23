Fire guts finance ministry building in Abuja

Property worth millions of naira was reported to have been destroyed when the Federal Ministry Finance, Budget, and National Planning building in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja was gutted by fire.

The fire that crippled commercial activities at the building was said to be as a result of an explosion that occurred within the premises.

As gathered, the fire started at about 7 am from a section of the building when the civil servants were about to resume their offices for the day’s assignment.

The fire was said to have been put out minutes after by security officials and other civil servants that were resuming duty on Wednesday at the ministry.

It was learnt that the fire emanated after expired inverter batteries placed at the basement of the Minister’s building suddenly exploded before the start of work.

Eyewitnesses said that there was no casualty nor any major injury on the staff as the fire was quickly put out before it spread to other parts of the building.

They added that the fire extinguishers strategically located in the premises were quickly removed and used to successfully fight the fire, even before the arrival of the Fire Servicemen.

Confirming the fire disaster, the Acting Director of Information for the ministry, Olajide Oshundun, narrated that the fire started from the battery compartment in the basement.

Oshundun added that the fire outbreak emanated from an expired battery that exploded, adding no fewer than 16 functioning batteries were destroyed during the cause of the inferno.

According to him, aside from the battery house that was affected, no other part of the facility was affected by the inferno that lasted for only 15 minutes before it was extinguished.

While commending the staff that quickly intervene, he disclosed that the fire was put out by the staff even before the fire service officials arrived to perform their duties.

