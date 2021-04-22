Fire guts Delta Police headquarters in Asaba

Activities at the Nigerian Police, Delta Command headquarters halted for several minutes after a section of the command was gutted by fire, destroying valuables worth millions of naira.

It was gathered that the fire disaster that was curtailed before spreading to other buildings emanated from the Command’s control room at about 2:45 pm with several officers sourcing for extinguishers to put out the fire that damaged some gadgets and part of the building housing the unit.

Sources said that the fire was due to a spark from the electrical gadgets stored within the unit and that the efforts of personnel within the premises prevented the fire from spreading to other structures.

JUST IN: Fire guts Delta Police Headquarters 📹: https://t.co/p36lvKwJdd pic.twitter.com/PkWLgjFxAc — The Guild Nigeria (@TheGuildng) April 22, 2021

The fire was put out completely several minutes after following the arrival of the State’s fire service officials who were said to have been contacted by the Commissioner of Police.

Confirming the inferno, the command’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, in a short statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said; “Today 22nd April 2021, at about 1445 hours, there was a fire outbreak at the command control engine room, the command wishes to state that the fire outbreak affected only a part of the control room.

“Fire service was called immediately, and their timely intervention saved the situation. Presently fire has been put out. Cause of fire incident not yet known but suspected to be a result of an electrical spark from the communication engine room.

“Meanwhile investigation into the incident has commenced. The commissioner of police urge members of the public to ignore any rumor contrary to the actual fact stated above”.