Fire guts building in Ooni’s palace

A building inside the Ile Oodua, the palace of Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has been gutted by fire with residents around the area sent into panic mode after the palace gate was put under lock and key.

The inferno, which cause was yet to be ascertained, it was learnt, allegedly emanated from an electric spark and that emergency responder was handy in putting out the fire.

Confirming the incident, the Ooni palace lauded efforts of the Osun State Fire Services, Obafemi Awolowo University, and Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife fire services over the fire outbreak incidence, saying their prompt responses ensured the palace remains intact.

It explained that contrary to reports circulating online, only a tiny part of one of the administrative buildings within the premises of the palace was affected by the inferno.

Through a statement released by the palace and signed by the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, the palace maintained that the incident which occurred around 1:15 pm left no harm to the oldest palace in Yoruba land and that no casualty was recorded.

“The minor inferno which lasted for about 20 minutes was immediately put out by collective efforts of people in the palace led by the Ooni’s Chief Security, Kolawole Emmanuel, later joined by men of the fire services from the state government, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife.

“Aside from the fact that there was no causality whatsoever, the fire was just a minor occurrence which was nothing to be compared to the misleading huge pictures being painted in the media, particularly social media.

“While it is suspected to have emanated from an electric spark, measures are currently in place to reveal the cause of the inferno. We wish to thank men of the Osun State Fire service, Obafemi Awolowo University Fire Service, and OAUTH fire service for their swift response, while efforts of well-meaning Nigerians who reached out to the palace for objective analysis are equally appreciated. Once again, the ancient Palace of Ife remains as rich as before in culture, traditions, and tourism,” the statement read.