Fire guts Airport Hotel in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Property worth millions of Naira were on Thursday destroyed when fire gutted the popular Airport hotel, along Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Some of the property destroyed by the fire includes three vehicles, a Toyota coaster bus with number plate LND133XW, a Honda civic saloon car with number plate AKR234LZ and a Cadillac Escalade car with an unknown number plate.

Aside from these, the fire also affected the Tour Africa Transport Company within the airport hotel premises.

When our correspondent visited the scene, officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the agency that coordinated other emergency responders have curtailed the fire from spreading.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the development, disclosed that the agency has commenced a post-disaster assessment to ensure the fire had been completely extinguished after the dampening down process.

“On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that Tour Africa Transport Company within the airport hotel premises was engulfted by fire and the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

“No casualty was recorded, however, the fire affected a Toyota coaster bus with registration number LND133XW, a Honda civic car AKR234LZ and a Cadillac Escalade car with unknown registration number.

“The flames have since been extinguished by our responders and the Lagos State Fire Service and an investigation is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire.