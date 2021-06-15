Fire explosion kills six family members in Vietnam

No fewer than six members of a family were reported to have died in a blaze that engulfed a three-storey house in a city in central Vietnam.

As gathered, the six family members which included four adults, including a pregnant woman, and two children, died during the fire explosion incident.

According to Vietnamese police in a report, the fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday, in Vinh city, Nghe An province.

Giving details of the incident, the police said, “The house, which used to be a music club, had been shut down by local authorities under coronavirus restrictions.

“Witnesses at the scene, who had been watching the Euro 2020 football tournament, said they heard an explosion and saw smoke and fire coming from the house,” the report said.

“The front door was locked, so there was no way to approach the house. Tuoi Tre newspaper quoted a resident living opposite the house as saying.

“Firefighters rushed to the scene, yet it took them more than two hours to extinguish the fire. “The first and second floors were severely damaged.

According to the report, once the fire was brought under control, firefighters found four bodies on the first floor and two other victims in the bathroom on the third floor.

The police said that the cause of the fire explosion was yet to be confirmed, as they were currently investigating the cause.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

