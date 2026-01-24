Fire engulfs Amuwo Odofin industrial estate

A massive fire erupted Saturday evening at Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Mile 2, Lagos, prompting a swift response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency teams.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident around 8:30 p.m., stating that personnel were battling to extinguish the raging fire.

Margaret Adeseye, Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, said in a statement that firefighters were already on the ground working to bring the blaze under control.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a fire outbreak at Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Mile 2, Lagos,” she said. “We’re assuring the public that the situation is under control, and there is no need for alarm.”

Adeseye did not disclose the cause of the fire, and the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

