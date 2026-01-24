Fire destroys millions worth properties inside building in Oyo

Several properties have been destroyed following a fire Incident which scooped a building in Oyo State causing devastating mood at the scene.

The fire was said to have ensued following a blaze of gas cylinder that was left unattended to, consuming the building, a six-room residential bungalow, and causing destruction of the properties valued millions of naira.

The mishap was said to have led to calls for emergency rescuers and security agencies whose response prevented the inferno from stretching into nearby buildings.

The Chairman, Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Maroof Akinwande, made the disclosure of the mishap on Saturday, saying,“Upon arrival, it was a bungalow of six rooms engulfed by fire, and our officers swiftly got into action and prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

“Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by the fire,” he added.

Following the devastating event at Block D5, Ifedapo Estate, Amuloko area of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, Akinwande urged members of the public to promptly alert the fire service and provide accurate addresses whenever emergencies occur.

The Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Fire Reform, also disclosed that Oyo State recorded about 246 fire incidents in 2025. He said that rescue operations during the year saved 42 lives and recovered 30 bodies from various locations across the state.

Providing a monthly breakdown, Akinwande said: 29 cases were recorded in January, 27 in February, 22 in March, 24 in April, 24 in May, 17 in June, 15 in July, 14 in August, 24 in September, 13 in October, 13 in November, and 21 in December.