Fire destroys Lagos Surveyor-General’s office in Ikeja

The Lagos State Government’s Surveyor-General office has been confirmed to have been razed with property worth millions of Naira destroyed before the inferno was put out.

The fire, it was gathered, was put out by the State Fire and Rescue Service before it’s spread to other buildings within the premises along the Awolowo road in Ikeja.

After the fire disaster occurred on Saturday at the early hours of the day, the state government has commenced investigations to ascertain cause of the fire disaster.

The disaster was confirmed by the Acting Surveyor-General, Ayokunnu Adesina, through a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

According to the statement, a fire incident occurred in the early hours of today, Saturday, 6th of May, 2023, at the Office of the Lagos State Surveyor-General in Alausa.

“The emergency responders, especially the State Fire and Rescue Service, put out the fire promptly after a distress call to the emergency rescue lines.

“There is no cause for panic as all documents burnt during the inferno are safely backed up in the cloud and alternative sites.

“Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire. Members of the public will be informed about developments on the unfortunate fire incident as events unfold”.

