Fire destroys 100m goods in Abuja plaza

Goods valued at N100 million naira have been destroyed following an inferno at a plaza in Abuja.

The fire was said to have resulted from an electrical surge at which gutted part of the plaza, also affecting a tailoring workshop located at the scene.

In a statement released by the Federal Fire Service, the incident led to emergency calls to the agency, after which it’s officers made way to the scene to reduce damages following the devastating occurrence.

In the circular released on Sunday, the body noted that the facility, Leventis Plaza, had at least N1 billion goods in it, but the prompt reply by the firefighters protected N900,000,000 of the items.

“The firefighters were able to contain the blaze promptly, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the plaza and nearby facilities, including Grand Square, The Palm Hotels and Frazier’s Suites,” the statement stated.

“Upon receiving the emergency call, the FFS Control Room immediately dispatched the Special Unit firefighters from the National Headquarters.

“The crew, led by SF Adoko, arrived at the scene within five minutes and took swift action to contain the blaze,’ the statement partly read.

The Spokesperson to the fire agency, Paul Abraham, reiterated that the Federal Fire Service reiterates its commitment to ensuring public safety and protecting lives and property across the nation.

Abraham urged the citizens to exercise caution with electrical installations to prevent similar incidents.