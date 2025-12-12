Fintiri to propose N583bn budget to Adamawa lawmakers

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, is set to propose a N583 billion as budget in the state for the year 2026.

The state executive council alongside the Deputy Governor, Kaletapwa Farauta, made the disclosure during a held interactive session stating that the measure is centered on a renewed push towards infrastructural reforms, service delivery and long term economic stability.

During the session held on Friday, the council held that the decisive step aligns with the state government’s priorities in capital investments and recurrent obligations which will be acted upon through development focused programmes.

The proposal, totalling N583,331,380,496, allocates 64.07 percent of about N373.6 billion for capital projects while 34 percent valued about N209.6 billion is set aside for recurrent expenses.

The Commissioner for Information, Iliya James, stated that Fintiri would present the proposal to the legislators upon returning to the country, and added, ”We designed this budget to drive sustainable growth and ensure economic renewal across every sector .

”The plan is ready for legislative consideration and we expect the presentation soon. Our goal is to finish what we started. This budget is structured to prevent the culture of abandoned projects,” James added.