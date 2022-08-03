Fintiri picks Adamawa varsity VC as running mate ahead 2023 election

The Governor of Adamawa State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri has picked the Vice-Chancellor of the Adamawa University, Kaletapwa Farauta, as his running mate ahead the 2023 governorship election.

He said that she was expected to discharge her responsibilities with due diligence and fear of God, in addition to her motherly role of keeping the home.

According to him, her choice was a result of painstaking and strategic calculations especially the need to further carry the women along by being gender sensitive..

Speaking during at the unveiling ceremony in Yola, on Wednesday, Fintiri disclosed that Farauta is currently Vice-Chancellor of the Adamawa University, Mubi, was selected based on her honesty, integrity, transparency and hard work.

Fintiri urged the opposition parties to join his administration for the progress and development of the state.

“We will play politics with decency and decorum and devoid of primordial sentiments or emotion,” he said.

On her part, Farauta, who described her selection as an act of God, appreciated Fintiri and the PDP for finding her worthy of the position.

She assured of serving with loyalty, commitment, dedication and fear of God and called on women to be committed in their educational pursuit for academic excellence.

“We will work assiduously to ensure victory for the party in all future elections,” she said.

As gathered, Farauta is a graduate of University of Nsukka was born on November 28, 1965 in Numan Local Government Area of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

