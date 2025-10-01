Fintiri frees six Adamawa inmates during independence day celebration

As part of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration, the Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, has released six inmates, cautioning them against going against law and order in the state.

Those pardoned include Wamari Godwin and Abraham Marksunil from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Mubi; David Paul from the Numan facility; Ibrahim Adamu from the Maiha facility; Usman Inuwa from the Yola New Custodial Centre; and Sani Yahaya from the Ganye facility.

The governor, while exercising his constitutional powers of prerogative of mercy, yesterday ordered the release of the inmates after a careful review of the recommendations from the Adamawa State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

He said the gesture was in line with the spirit of reconciliation and national unity that Independence Day represents.

Fintiri explained that the decision followed evidence of good conduct and rehabilitation shown by the inmates during their incarceration. He added that the move was also aimed at encouraging restorative justice and reducing congestion in correctional centres across the state.

The governor has directed the immediate release of the six beneficiaries, noting that the pardon reflects his administration’s commitment to reintegration and second chances for reformed offenders.