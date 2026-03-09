Fintiri declares 24hr curfew on warring Adamawa communities

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area following renewed communal violence, directing security agencies to enforce the restriction strictly in a bid to halt escalating clashes and restore public safety.

The curfew was announced after fresh attacks reignited a long-standing conflict between the Chobo and Bachaman communities, a dispute that has resulted in repeated bloodshed in recent months.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humeashi Wonosikou, who said the decision followed recent breaches of peace in the area.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area with immediate effect,” the statement said, noting that the measure was taken after security assessments indicated a deteriorating security situation.

The governor warned that the continued violence would not be tolerated, stressing that the curfew must be observed without exception.

“Government views these disturbances as unacceptable and has directed security agencies to enforce the curfew strictly,” he said, adding that violators would face immediate arrest and prosecution.

Residents were also directed to remain indoors and cooperate with security operatives by providing information that could assist in restoring peace in the troubled communities.

The state government noted that the curfew would remain in force until further notice as authorities intensify efforts to stabilise the situation.

According to reports, the crisis escalated following suspected retaliatory attacks between youths from the rival communities, triggering renewed hostilities and fears of further casualties.

Security agencies have since been deployed across the affected areas to prevent further violence and maintain order.

The Adamawa State Police Command also confirmed the outbreak of violence, stating that it was closely monitoring developments.

Police spokesperson Suleiman Nguroje said the command was still compiling details on casualties linked to the clashes.

Lamurde Local Government Area has experienced repeated unrest tied to the protracted dispute between the Chobo and Bachaman communities. The confrontation has persisted for months and has already claimed dozens of lives, including women.

Authorities have repeatedly intervened in the crisis, with the latest order marking the fourth time within six months that movement restrictions have been imposed in the area to contain the violence.