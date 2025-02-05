Fintiri cautions Adamawa monarchs against appointing non-indigenes as district head

In a bid to preserve the cultural heritage and maintain peace in the communities, Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has cautioned traditional monarchs in the state against appointing non-indigenes as district heads.

Fintiri urged the traditional rulers to stop assigning district heads to areas where they have no prior knowledge or connection, and instead post them to places where they are familiar with the local context.

According to him, this approach is crucial in aligning with the will of the people, guaranteeing acceptance, and fostering peaceful coexistence.

The governor stated this during the swearing-in of the new Emir of Fufore, Sani Ribadu, which was convened by dignitaries and monarchs across the state.

During the installment ceremony on Wednesday, Fintiri tasked Ribadu, to support local intelligence gathering and collaborate with security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property in the region.

Fintiri emphasized that the collaboration between the government and traditional institutions is part of the state’s efforts to tackle insecurity, which includes threats like kidnapping, banditry, and communal clashes.

The governor urged Sani to be available, just, and fair in resolving conflicts and solving disputes among the people of Fufore and between them and others.

Fintiri, who presided over the ceremony at the state, urged the new Emir to mobilize necessary resources, both human and material, to drive the emirate’s development and work with other emirs and chiefs to support the state government’s progress.

“To the new Emir, your choice as the Emir of the Fufore emirate is a merited one. I call on you to rally people around and galvanize them for the development of the emirate. You must start this early to discharge your duty as enshrined in the enabling legislature that created you and key into the noble government intention of creating the emirate.”

“You lead in consolidating the institution that you represent and lead in the provision of the right government in all ungoverned spaces within your domain. You must be a unifying force and lead in strengthening social cohesion among your people.”

Speaking further, Fintiri called on every subject to accord the new Emir the necessary support for him to succeed in this throne, saying, “The honour is on you to build it. It is your emirate. It is what you demanded for. It is what we gave you, the extent to which it is nurtured, sustained and revived will be determined by the quantum of energy, intellect, and resources you deploy to growing.”