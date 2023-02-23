Finland police release IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa, hours after interrogation

After several minutes of interrogations, the Finland Police has released a leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, who was arrested over inciteful statements that have resulted in the disruption of South East region of Nigeria.

As gathered, Ekpa was released by the law enforcement agency after they could not easily link him to contravening any o the country’s law.

The IPOB leader was said to have been released after his arrest on Thursday while preparing to leave the country or Isreal on a pilgrimage.

Beore his release, Police officers in civilian uniforms were reported to have led Ekpa out of his home in downtown Lahti, a property close to the city’s market.

The IPOB leader, who was scheduled to have an interview with a local media outfit before leaving the country, could not attend after the plan was truncated, following his arrest over inciteful comments, especially as the 2023 election draws near.

READ ALSO:

Ekpa’s arrest was confirmed by a detective at the National Bureau of Investigation, Tommi Reen, who did not mention the IPOB leader’s name.

He stated that Ekpa was apprehended in connection with an ongoing pre-trial investigation on crime committed in variance with the law.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had engaged the Finnish Ambassador, Leena Pylvänäinen, appealing that the European nation intervenes and arrest Ekpa over his activities especially as it continued to affect the southeast states.

The team leader for West and Central Africa at the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Jussi Nummelin, told newsmen that barely a week ago, the government shared concerns about security and condemns violence and incitement to it, as well as any action aimed at preventing people from exercising their democratic rights.

Nummelin stressed, however, that the Ministry for Foreign Affairs is not the actual party in the case, but the police have jurisdiction in the event of a suspected crime.

Ekpa is pushing for the independence of Biafra in southeastern Nigeria by any means necessary and had been inciting electorates through his social media to boycott Saturday’s presidential election.

It was learnt that Ekpa does not hide the fact that he would not participate in the elimination of government personnel but would continue to lead the action from his base and acquires weapons for the members.

Ekpa publicly claims to have stood in place for Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the IPOB separatist movement, after he was arrested.

The suspected also claims to be in charge of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed wing of the IPOB.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

