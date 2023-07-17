Finidi still our head coach – Enyimba

The Nigerian Premier League (NPL) champions, Enyimba Football Club, has debunked reports that it has terminated appointment of the head coach, Finidi George, after guiding the team to lift another league title.

Enyimba said that though other members of the technical crew were relieved of their duties but the head coach was exempted from the list after proving his worth during the just concluded season.

The club, on Monday, stated that the head coach is exempted from the exercise designed by the new board led by Super Eagle former forward, Kanu Nwankwo, days after his appointment by the Abia State Government, to cleanup the team.

The former winger guided Enyimba to a record ninth Nigeria Premier League title last season and he is reportedly negotiating a new contract with the Aba giants.

Earlier, the Sporting director of the club, Ifeanyi Ekwueme, had through a statement announced the sacking of Finidi and his technical crew members.

Ekwueme directed all club’s members of staff, management and technical crew members to re-apply within the next 48 hours, should they be interested in working for the club.

