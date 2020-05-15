Finidi George, Eto’o top LaLiga African All-time 11-man team

By News Desk

Former Nigeria international, Finidi George, and former Camerounian international, Samuel Eto’o topped the list of LaLiga’s African All-time best 11-man list that plied their trade on the Spanish soil.

Finidi, who was among the Super Eagles squad that lifted Tunisia 94 Cup of Nations, was included in the list considering his impressive performances for Real Betis whom he joined from Dutch giants Ajax in 1996 after losing the UEFA champions league final to Italian giant, Juventus.

During his time at Betis, Finidi scored double digits in nearly every season, with the Andalusian club finishing fourth in his first year.

Other top African stars who made the continent’s LaLiga best eleven include Goalkeeper Jacque Songo’o of Cameroon and Deportivo La Coruna.

Songo’o who recorded more than 150 appearances in the La-Liga is the current goalkeeper coach of the Cameroon National team.

Defenders are Lauren Etame Meyer and Alan Nyom both of Cameroon.

Lauren played for Sevilla, Levante, Real Mallorca and Cordoba while Alan featured for Leganes before joining Getafe last year.

Others are Morocco’s Noureddine Naybet who played for Deportivo La Coruna and Togo’s Djene Dakonam who joined Getafe in 2017.

Midfielders are Nigeria’s Finidi George who scored 43 goals playing for Real Betis and Real Mallorca. Yaya Toure of Coted’iviore and Barcelona and Mali’s Seydou Keita who featured for Sevilla, Barcelona and Valencia.

The attack line includes Sevilla’s goal machine -Frederic Kanoute of Mali, Benni Mcathy of South Africa and Celta Vigo and Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon who played for Real Madrid, Leganes, Espanyol, Mallorca and Barcelona