Findings link Osinachi’s husband to singer death – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has revealed that preliminary investigations on the death of a gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, have linked husband of the deceased artiste to circumstances surrounding her demise.

Baba revealed that the information obtained from the sources closed to the family and independent witnesses indicated that the husband was allegedly responsible for the artiste’s death and that they claimed her death was linked to domestic violence, perpetrated by Peter.

He noted that the findings would not be taken unilaterally, considering the circumstances surrounding her death, and that outcome of an ongoing post-mortem being conducted would still be relied on before taking a stand on the case.

According to him, considering the sensitive nature of the case, and the need to get justice, and swiftly, the police has approached the National Hospital, Abuja, for post-mortem examinations on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.

He disclosed that as soon as investigations are concluded on the case and her husband is found guilty of the offence, he will be charged to court to face the consequences of his actions.

The Police boss, who described the demise of the artiste as untimely and heart-breaking, promised that the Force would ensure justice in the case.

Through a statement released by the force Public Relations Officer, on Wednesday in Abuja, Baba, reiterated the commitment of the Force under his leadership towards ensuring that cases of this nature including domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, rape, and other social vices.

The IGP condemned the act in all ramifications, saying it is both illegal and immoral for one human to take the life of another in any manner contrary to the provisions of the law.

He further emphasized that issues such as Osinachi’s would be accorded utmost attention with a view to bringing their perpetrators to justice according to the provisions of extant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

