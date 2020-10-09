Financial expert drags Tinubu, others before court over money laundering

Years after resigning as Managing Director of Alpha-beta, a financial firm handling Lagos State tax collection, Dapo Apara, has draged the National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), a former commissioner in the state, Akin Doherty, and his former employer before court over alleged money laundering, fraud, tax evasion, and other sundry corruption issues.

Apara, in a writ of summons deposed to at a Lagos high court, argued that Tinubu and the financial firm did not fulfill agreements reached about 20 years ago on management and control of Alpha-beta.

In a 40-page writ of summons issued by Apara’s lawyer, Tade Ipadeola, the financial expert alleged that Tinubu had over the years directed and dictated the firm affairs including diverting assets to himself at the detriment of other owners.

Apara claimed that apart from owning 30 percent stake in the company, other stakeholders are Olumide Ogunmola, trading under the name and style Mono Consulting (40 percent); Tunde Badejo, trading under the name and style Ebo Consult (15 percent); and again, Tunde Badejo, trading under the name and style Intergrev Services (15 percent).

In the summon, the former Alpha-beta boss, who claimed to have solely conceived the firm in the year 2000, alleged that the APC national leader used the company for corruption activities massive corruption purposes including tax evasion, bribery of government officials, diversion of funds” and money laundering.

According to the suit, the claimant appealed that the court compels an account of sums due to him from 2010 to date; an order tracing all funds and assets due to him from the inception of the company to date, and an order of specific performance of certain clauses of the partnership agreement that created the company by extant partners.

Also, Apara wanted the court to order for payment to the claimants by the defendants, all sums adjudged to be due to him on the submission of the accounts; and payment of 10 percent interest on the sums adjudged to be due to him.

Apara claimed that after presenting a proposal to the Lagos State Government on providing consultancy services using his firm, Infiniti Systems Enterprises, with respect to using computerization to track and reconcile the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Following the presentation of his proposal to the Lagos State Government, Apara claimed that Tinubu, who Lagos state government between 1999 and 2007, demanded that 70 percent equity interest in the project be assigned to a certain Olumide Ogunmola before he will approve the project.

Apara said he then met the said Ogunmola, who he had never met before, and it was agreed that a limited liability company be incorporated in which Apara will hold 30 per cent shares while Ogunmola and his partners will hold 70 per cent of the shares of the company.

Alpha Beta Consulting Limited was incorporated in 2002 with the shareholding ratio that shows that 30 per cent was allocated to him ( Apara), 40 per cent for Ogunmola, and 30 per cent for Adegboyega Oyetola.

Apara said that upon the commencement of business operations, Tinubu directed that the 30 per cent shareholding of Oyetola be transferred to one Tunde Badejo and this was done. He added that although he was a signatory to all the bank accounts of the company, payments from the bank accounts required only 2 signatories which was mostly handled between the other two partners, Messrs Ogunmola and Badejo.

After the incorporation of Alpha-Beta Consulting Ltd in 2002 and the company, Apara said it was structured according to the dictates of Tinubu, in his official capacity as the governor of Lagos State. Tinubu thereafter approved that Alpha-Beta Consulting Ltd be awarded consultancy contract for the assessment and collection on behalf of the Lagos State Government, all taxes and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) due and payable to the State at a 10% consultancy fee (subject to a benchmark which varies from time to time).