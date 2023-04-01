Finance expert becomes Wema Bank’s Chief Executive Officer

Following recent achievements recorded by Wema Bank, the financial institution has appointed Moruf Oseni as substantive Managing Director and Chie Executive Officer, to oversee the continued progress of the bank.

The appointment of Oseni, who had served in an acting capacity since January 1, 2023, was made public by the bank after securing approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Oseni will be succeeding Ademola Adebise, who had served the financial institution meritoriously over the years.

Also, the commercial bank appointed Wole Akinleye as its Deputy Managing Director, while Tunde Mabawonku assumes office as Executive Director, and both personalities’ positions have been approved by the CBN.

In a statement released by the bank yesterday, the appointments of the three executives become effective on April 1, 2023.

According to the statement, Oseni’s journey with Wema Bank began in 2012 when he joined as an Executive Director. Before his appointment as MD/CEO, he served as Deputy Managing Director for the last four years, a role where he demonstrated the capacity to lead the bank to even greater heights as it continues to evolve into a financial powerhouse.

“With over 25 years of experience, including more than 16 years at senior to executive management levels, Oseni was the MD/CEO of MG Ineso, a principal investment and financial advisory firm. He had also served as Vice President at Renaissance Capital and was an Associate at Schroder Salomon Smith Barney/Citigroup Global Markets in London.

“Oseni’s credentials speak for themselves, with an MBA from the Institut European d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) in France, a Master’s in Finance (MIF) from the London Business School, and a B.Sc. in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). He is also an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of the Harvard Business School and King’s College, Lagos.

“In addition to Oseni’s appointment, the CBN also approved the appointments of Wole Akinleye as Deputy Managing Director, and Tunde Mabawonku as Executive Director.

“Wole Akinleye previously served as the Executive Director in charge of Corporate Banking and the South-West Business, while Tunde Mabawonku served as the Bank’s Chief Finance Officer.

“The Board is confident that these new appointments will be crucial to the continued transformation and growth of the Bank as it positions itself as a market leader in Nigeria’s banking industry through technology and innovation”.

