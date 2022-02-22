Film on Tinubu’s political history, others to hit cinema

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a new film that may reveal some untold stories on the journey of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in the political space as well as other activities he had delved into across the country, particularly within Lagos State, could be hitting the cinemas before the general election.

The new film that was expected to hit the cinemas and later become a home movie, as gathered, was put together specifically to depict who the man was including his lifestyle of the former governor in Lagos state.

In the film titled: Last Man Standing, Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, played the role of the APC national leader who had declared to contest for the 2023 presidential election and become President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Confirming the new movie, Adedimeji described the role played in the film as tasking and that extensive research was done on the major character that would be depicted in the work.

The actor, in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, added that although he had performed lead character in several biography films like Ayinla Omowura and Ige, which had made him a veteran, meanwhile, that of the APC national leader was different.

“I really don’t know why I am always called upon to play these roles; this is going to be my fourth biopic. I did Ayinla, Ige, Strangers and now this.

“I believe it is the versatility and being able to key into other people and bring the character to life, that is you being an actor, studying other people and ensuring that you can drop you at a time you need to play them and bring them into reality,” he said.

The actor stressed that it was always scary playing a role when the person would sit and watch the movie and if the actors did not depict the character well, the person could say so.

“It is a lot of work, I had to be on YouTube studying his mannerism, the way he talks, the way he moves, smiles and all of that and try to replicate that, it is about forgetting yourself totally for the duration of the shooting,” he added.

Adedimeji further stressed that through research, he found out that Tinubu had a very good sense of humour, saying this made it very difficult.

“I have been watching him closely, I have even read and what is most important is seeing the person a few times. Then close your eyes and bring all you have read and heard about the person as well as letting it flow naturally.

“Somehow, someway, you will key into it. That has been my pattern, from the way Asiwaju Tinubu talks slowly, picking his words one after the other and the way he drops his jokes.

A lot of people won’t notice that he can be a comedian because he goes straight to the point, but if you pay attention, you will notice the comic quality in some of his words. I hope for the best with this production,’’ Adedimeji added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

