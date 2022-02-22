Film on Tinubu’s political history, others to hit cinema

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a new film that may reveal some untold stories on the journey of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in the political space as well as other activities he had delved into across the country, particularly within Lagos State, could be hitting the cinemas before the general election.
The new film that was expected to hit the cinemas and later become a home movie, as gathered, was put together specifically to depict who the man was including his lifestyle of the former governor in Lagos state.
In the film titled: Last Man Standing, Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, played the role of the APC national leader who had declared to contest for the 2023 presidential election and become President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.
Confirming the new movie, Adedimeji described the role played in the film as tasking and that extensive research was done on the major character that would be depicted in the work.
The actor, in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, added that although he had performed lead character in several biography films like Ayinla Omowura and Ige, which had made him a veteran, meanwhile, that of the APC national leader was different.
A lot of people won’t notice that he can be a comedian because he goes straight to the point, but if you pay attention, you will notice the comic quality in some of his words. I hope for the best with this production,’’ Adedimeji added.