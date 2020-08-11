Film board seals drive-in cinemas in Abuja

As part of measures to mitigate spread of coronavirus in the country, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has sealed off illegal drive-in cinemas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It explained that the action had become imperative after the board noticed that illegal facilities were springing up under the pretense of the outbreak of coronavirus which necessitated closure of cinemas and film houses across the country.

NFVCB, Director of Operations, Bola Athar, said that the illegal drive-in cinemas were being operated by some showbiz promoters and recreational spots owners without recourse to due process.

Athar, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said operators of the centers, as well as the venues, being used for the cinemas, were not licensed by appropriate bodies.