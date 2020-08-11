Report on Interest
Film board seals drive-in cinemas in Abuja

By NewsDesk, with agency report

By The Guild

As part of measures to mitigate spread of coronavirus in the country, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has sealed off illegal drive-in cinemas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It explained that the action had become imperative after the board noticed that illegal facilities were springing up under the pretense of the outbreak of coronavirus which necessitated closure of cinemas and film houses across the country.

NFVCB, Director of Operations, Bola Athar, said that the illegal drive-in cinemas were being operated by some showbiz promoters and recreational spots owners without recourse to due process. 

 

Athar, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said operators of the centers, as well as the venues, being used for the cinemas, were not licensed by appropriate bodies.

 

According to her, NFVCB as a Federal Government body that regulates the films and video industry, and empowered by law to classify all films and videos whether imported or produced locally, would stop at nothing in ridding the country off illegal centers and outlets. 

 “Through our intelligence gathering efforts, we understand that films are being exhibited to the public for commercial purposes in these centers as drive-in cinemas.

“These recreational centers and their promoters are not licensed exhibitors and the venue they are using are not approved by the board for exhibition, which is a contravention of relevant sections of the NFVCB Act.

“As the regulator of the motion picture industry, we have sealed off some drive-in cinemas in the FCT within this week, including the one at the Central Park, until the right thing is done,” she said.

Furthermore, Athar explained that, for a film to be allowed for exhibition in Nigeria, it must be censored, classified and the exhibitor, as well as the premises for its exhibition, licensed.

A drive-in cinema or theater is a cinema structure consisting of a large outdoor movie screen and a parking area where customers can view movies from the privacy and comfort of their cars, a model which is now a growing trend in the entertainment industry globally, as traditional movie theatres remain closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
