Filling stations to operate 24-hour, non stop sales

As a measure to end the long queues that had taken over fuel stations particularly across the metropolis, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has disclosed that its depots and fuel stations have commenced 24-hour operations to dispense available products to motorists and other users in the country.

NNPC said that the move was embarked upon by the company to accelerate Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) distribution across Nigeria,

It noted that the strategy remains the only solution to fast-track distribution of the product, just as about 2.3 billion litres of petrol were currently been expected before the end of the month into the country.

The company’s Group Executive Director (Downstream), Adetunji Adeyemi, announced this on Tuesday in Abuja amid the growing concerns over the scarcity of PMS popularly known as petrol.

“In order to accelerate PMS distribution across the country, NNPC limited has commenced 24 hours operations at its depots and retail outlets nationwide,” he said at a news conference in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Adeyemi stated that the retail outlets of major oil marketers have also commenced 24 hours service to ensure that more motorists were attended to daily.

“To address the (fuel scarcity) situation, over 2.3 billion litres will arrive the country between now and end of February 2022,” the NNPC group executive director said. “This will restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.

“As of today, NNPC has over one billion litres of petrol in stock and the petrol being dispensed at the various filling stations in the country is safe.

“Furthermore, NNPC has constituted a monitoring team with the support of the authority and other security agencies to ensure smooth distribution of petrol nationwide.

“The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot Owners & Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have also commenced 24-hour loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets.

“Furthermore, NNPC’s monitoring team is collaborating with the Authority (NMDPRA) and other Security Agencies to ensure smooth distribution of PMS nationwide.

Adeyemi, meanwhile, urged Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficient volume of PMS in-country and effort is being made to accelerate distribution to all filling stations.

