Fighting our opponents will emancipate Rivers- Fubara

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that God has allowed the antagonizing political crisis in order to perfect His purpose in taking the State in a new direction of political emancipation, economic growth and development.

The Governor emphasised that it is because God is wholesomely involved, what people thought would have overwhelmed him and his team has rather been a disappointment, as the Government is more energised in steering the affairs of State resolutely.

Governor Fubara made the assertion at the Special Thanksgiving Service in honour of His Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, Eze Oha Apara IV, as he celebrates his appointment as the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Council (RSTRC).

The service held at the Shepard’s Hill Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at Mgbuoba Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Sunday, where Governor Fubara was also presented with copies of the Holy Bible by the leadership of the parish.

Governor Fubara said his commitment is unwavering in sticking on with the fear of God, depending on Him for wisdom, direction and grace so that posterity will reckon his administration as one that stood on the side of God.

He said, “I also believe that what you are calling trouble is not trouble to me. I see it as God’s purpose for a new direction for our State.

“He has taken us higher, right from the first day, which is why, rather than getting weak, we are getting stronger and bolder everyday.

“We want to finish our work, and our story will be those who led with the fear of God. We might not be perfect in everything, but at the end, there should be a reason why the angels should not allow our bodies to be taken by the devil.”

Governor Fubara pointed to the importance of thanksgiving to God because it brings assurance of God’s abiding presence, and offers a clearer picture of what pathway to navigate through any situation.

The Governor particularly, expressed delight to have joined with the family of the royal father to present their thanksgiving to God, as according to him, it aligns with the commitment of his administration.

He noted the energy with which Eze Chike Worlu Wodo had danced in gratitude before God, and likened it to how King David in the Bible danced before God without being ashamed.

He emphasised, “It is one of the credits that made God to love King David so much. He glorified God in a special way. He was not ashamed, and God loved him. I am happy and honestly speaking, I am really humbled that at this age and as a traditional ruler, you still reverence God highly. God will continue to lift you above human imagination.

“I am happy being in the presence of God today, more especially worshiping in one of the living churches in Nigeria and the world.

“I have to say that there is nothing as important like thanking God. Even when the situation looks unclear, thanksgiving brings assurance and a clearer picture of the situation.

“And I join this family this morning to thank God with you and to assure our people that because God is what we have kept in front, our story will end in praises.”

Governor Fubara enjoined the church to continue to pray for his administration and the entire peace of the State without relenting.

He insisted that things might look tough from physical perspective, but God does not work like men. His purpose will prevail, notwithstanding the time it takes.

“And the secret of our administration is just one thing: your prayers. The quiet and secret prayers that you give for us in your closets count.

“I can tell you, there is no prayer that God does not answer. It is like depositing money in the bank. So, I want to thank you, assure you that we will continue to uphold the fear of God in everything we do. We can assure you that.”

Governor Fubara donated N100million to the church to support their work of evangelism, which will serve as memorial in honour of Eze Chike Worlu Wodo in the parish.

In his speech, the Chairman of Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Council (RSTRC) and Eze Oha Apara IV, His Royal Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, said since his birth 78 years ago, God has led him through one victory to another amidst the challenges of life, adding that he was in church to thank God for such benevolence.

Eze Wodo particularly thanked Governor Fubara for giving him the appointment and several levels of support to him, which he said, today, count as part of the blessings enjoyed in life.

He pledged to sustain support for Governor Fubara to ensure the success of his administration.

In his Sermon captioned “We are ambassadors for Christ”, Pastor David Adewuye of Region 33 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said no one can truly represent God on earth without first yielding to the saving grace of Jesus Christ.

It is such saved persons, Pastor Adewuye stated, who can eventually understand their destiny imperative, and be empowered to fulfil the wholesome plan of God in their lives, because according to him, the newness of life they live in Christ serves as an enduring credential for ceaseless triumphs.