Fighting financial crime in God’s house… how Possible?

The church has long been regarded as a sanctuary of truth, morality, and refuge. Yet, in recent times, a disturbing paradox has emerged: places meant to heal souls are becoming breeding grounds for financial impropriety.

From money laundering cloaked as tithes and offerings, to dubious “seed faith” pledges used to siphon funds, the house of God is increasingly being mentioned in the same breath as fraud.

This forces us to confront a blunt question: can financial crime really be fought within the walls of religious institutions, or has sacredness become the perfect cover for corruption?

Part of the problem lies in how the church and other religious bodies operate largely unregulated in terms of financial accountability.

Unlike banks or corporate organizations, there is no standardized audit system that compels religious leaders to declare how billions of naira in donations are spent. Instead, followers are told to “leave it to God” or risk being branded as faithless for questioning the pastor’s use of funds. This culture of silence and unquestionable loyalty makes religious spaces fertile ground for financial crime.

Critics argue that regulating religious finances is akin to interfering with worship. But let’s be frank, when a pastor owns multiple private jets, while congregants struggle to pay school fees, questions must be asked. Is this divine blessing, or is it financial manipulation of the gullible faithful? It is no coincidence that anti-graft agencies have, on occasion, discovered illicit funds being funneled through church accounts.

The “house of God” has become a safe laundering hub, protected by the shield of spirituality and the fear of public backlash.

However, let’s not act naively. Fighting financial crime in religious institutions will be almost impossible without two key shifts: first, the courage of followers to demand transparency; and second, the will of the government to enforce financial accountability without being accused of religious persecution.

The reality is that most politicians and elites are themselves members or patrons of these same religious centers. Would they ever support laws that expose their own backdoor dealings hidden under the veil of donations and thanksgiving offerings?

Then comes the theological dilemma: should the state really dictate how a church or mosque manages its offerings? Religious leaders insist that contributions are “unto God,” not subject to earthly audits. But when the same money is used to build business empires, finance extravagant lifestyles, or even fund political campaigns, it ceases to be sacred it becomes economic activity that should not be above the law.

The controversy is clear: those who call for transparency risk being accused of attacking faith. Yet ignoring the problem only fuels the decay. The painful truth is that the same institutions that preach against corruption are sometimes neck-deep in it, hiding behind holy robes and pulpits.

So, how possible is it to fight financial crime in the house of God? The answer is uncomfortable; it is possible, but only if society is ready to strip the cloak of immunity that religion has enjoyed for far too long. Until then, the church and mosque will remain both sanctuaries of worship and, tragically, sanctuaries of fraud.