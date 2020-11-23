FIFA slams five-year suspension on CAF president

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has slammed a five years ban of the head of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad, over alleged corruption in office.

FIFA made the announcement on Monday after a thorough investigation over allegations raised against him by members of the continental football governing body.

Ahmad has been president of the African Football Confederation since March 2017 and was standing for re-election before the allegations were raised against him

Details later…