Report on Interest
under logo

JUST IN: Tinubu debunks accepting Edo Guber poll defeat

The Guild

Lagos Govt. introduces coronavirus case tracking strategy

The Guild

Johnson’s win: EU demands UK stance on Brexit

The Guild
FootballSports

FIFA slams five-year suspension on CAF president

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has slammed a five years ban of the head of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad, over alleged corruption in office.

FIFA made the announcement on Monday after a thorough investigation over allegations raised against him by members of the continental football governing body.

Ahmad has been president of the African Football Confederation since March 2017 and was standing for re-election before the allegations were raised against him

Details later…

The Guild 1947 posts 17 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.