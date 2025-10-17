FIFA ranks Nigeria 41st after securing W-Cup play-off spot

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has rated the Super Eagles of Nigeria in 41st position in its latest rankings of men’s soccer national teams.

The rating is sequel to an improved outing by the Nigerian side following two massive wins recorded over Lesotho and Benin Republic to make the African play-off spot in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

On the African continent, the west African team gets the 5th position courtesy of a calculated 1496 points behind Ivory Coast, Algeria, Egypt and Senegal, ranked 1st, all making the top five positions.

Super Eagles’ opposition in the play-off, Gabon, are on 77th position after amassing 1329, while Cameroon and DR Congo, who make up the other play-off teams are ranked 54 and 60 on 1453 and 1421 points respectively.

In the ratings released on Friday, Spain holds the top position with 1880 points, followed by Argentina, France, England and Portugal who all make the world’s top five.