FIFA investigates South Africa’s player eligibility for W-Cup qualifying match

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has launched investigation to ascertain culpability of the South African Football Association (SAFA) and Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena, to have violated its rules during world cup qualifying matches.

The global football governing body said that the SAFA and the player contravene its rule against playing any of its matchers while under suspension.

FIFA said that if both the association and the player face charges of breaching several disciplinary regulations, including the fielding of an ineligible player, if the investigation against them proved to be true.

The probe was contained in a letter written to the South African football association dated 15 September 2025 and made public by the country’s broadcast station on Thursday.

Mokoena was fielded while under suspension in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which South Africa won 2–0 against Lesotho on 21 March in Polokwane.

The 28-year-old midfielder had accumulated two yellow cards earlier in the qualifiers – first against Benin in November 2023 and then against Zimbabwe in June 2024 – which, under FIFA rules, triggered a one-match ban.

The case has been referred to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, with SAFA and Mokoena given six days to submit their response.

If found guilty, Bafana could be forced to forfeit the result of the match, which would hand Lesotho a 3–0 victory on paper, while other sanctions such as fines or suspensions could also be imposed.

Should a forfeit be handed down by the FIFA DC, coach Hugo Broos’ charges will find themselves level on points with Benin (14) after eight matches, but remain top with a superior goal difference of +6 to The Cheetahs’ +4.

Lesotho, meanwhile, will find their tally bumped up from six points to nine, but will remain in fifth position, two points behind third-placed Nigeria and fourth-placed Rwanda on 11 points each.

South Africa will have to beat Zimbabwe and Rwanda in their final two qualifiers in October, provided Benin do not slip up against The Wasps and the Super Eagles, who will have to win both of their remaining matches and hope Bafana slip up in either or both of their fixtures.