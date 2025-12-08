FIFA approves water break for 2026 W-Cup matches

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has disclosed that there would be a minimum of three-minute water break for players during all matches to be played at the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA made the disclosure stating that the measure to be held on 22nd minute of all matches in the mundial competition is aimed at averting occurrences of player dehydration which could lead to other hazardous effect on them.

The world football governing body relayed that the initiative is not just for matches played in hot weather or whether the stadium has a roof and air conditioning during the tournament billed to be held in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

It disclosed that the cooling break may also be a hit with broadcasters, since it makes the game schedule more predictable. It further added that the motive was first announced when the governing body’s chief tournament officer for the 2026 World Cup, Manolo Zubiria, attended a meeting with broadcasters.

Zuburia indicated that referees may have some flexibility if there’s a stoppage shortly before the 22-minute mark for an injury.

The change comes after heat and humidity affected players during some games at last year’s Club World Cup in the U.S.

At the tournament, FIFA reacted by lowering the threshold for cooling or water breaks and also placing more water and towels around the edge of the field.

Heat has long been an issue at major soccer tournaments. Amid concerns ahead of the 2014 World Cup, a Brazilian court ordered FIFA to make its recommended breaks mandatory or face fines.