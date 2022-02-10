FIFA clears Leicester City winger, Lookman, to represent Nigeria

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has approved Leicester City winger, Ademola Lookman, request to switch nationality from England to Nigeria as well as represent the Super Eagles.

Lookman, who is on loan at Leicester from German club, Leipzig, was part of England’s title win at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup, but had been unable to pin down a permanent shirt with the English national team.

The winger’s request to represent his father-land placed before the soccer world governing body was approved on Thursday after he was found to have met all guidelines set by the association.

The 24-year-old winger, a London native, who was born to Nigerian parents, had appealed to the body to allow him to play for Nigeria after the England national team boss, Gareth Southgate, considered him not good enough to represent the Three Lions.

MORE DETAILS SOON

