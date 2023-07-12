FIFA bans Saudi club from registering new players over Musa’s deal

Ahead of next football season’s kick-off, the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has banned Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr, from registering new players after failing to pay English club, Leicester City, £390,000 in add-ons and interest for Super Eagle captain, Ahmed Musa, after the Nigerian footballer joined the team in 2018.

The ban came barely two years after

Al-Nassr was informed that they would have to pay the Foxes the money owed after the ruling was officially released.

After all efforts to get the club fulfill its promises, FIFA on Wednesday placed Al-Nassr on registration ban after it seems that they were unable to do so.

Al-Nassr led the Saudi Pro League charge by signing some of the world’s leading football players like Cristiano Ronaldo on a mouth-watering £175million-a-year contract.

The club is still linked to other well-known players like Chelsea player, Hakim Ziyech.

However, the club may no longer be able to sign players after the ruling of the global governing body.

