FIFA appoints Moroccan referee for Nigeria, DR Congo clash

By Felix Kuyinu

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has appointed Moroccan official, Jalal Jayed, as match referee for the World Cup qualifying play off between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and their counterparts, DR Congo.

FIFA disclosed that Jayed, will lead other of his compatriots for the game which will determine the continent’s sole representative at the International play off, to confirm eligible two teams to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The 38-year-old, who was on duty during Nigeria’s first round qualifying 2-0 win over the Amavubi of Rwanda, will be assisted by Mustapha Akarkad and Zakaria Bernisi, as first and second assistant referees, as well as Tunisian’s Mahrez El Malki, the fourth official, while Lahlou Benbraham and Haitham Guirat will oversee Video Assistant Referee, VAR, duties.

The two sides meet at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex in Rabat on Sunday at  8pm.

